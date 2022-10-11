Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

