Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.92 and a beta of 0.72. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

