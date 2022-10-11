Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 205 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.