Advisor Resource Council Makes New $564,000 Investment in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

Get Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PBND stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.