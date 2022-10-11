Advisor Resource Council Acquires 1,014 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.93 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

