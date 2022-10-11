Bastion Protocol (BSTN) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Bastion Protocol (BSTN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Bastion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bastion Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Bastion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $8,635.00 worth of Bastion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.56 or 1.00002697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022578 BTC.

About Bastion Protocol

Bastion Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2022. Bastion Protocol’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Bastion Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bastionprotocol. Bastion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bastionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bastion Protocol is bastionprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Bastion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bastion Protocol (BSTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Aurora platform. Bastion Protocol has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bastion Protocol is 0.00173604 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,126.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bastionprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bastion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

