Quarashi Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quarashi (QUA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Quarashi has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quarashi has a market cap of $1.12 million and $83,491.00 worth of Quarashi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quarashi token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.56 or 1.00002697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022578 BTC.

Quarashi Token Profile

Quarashi (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Quarashi’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,835,667 tokens. Quarashi’s official Twitter account is @quarashin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quarashi is https://reddit.com/r/quarashinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quarashi’s official website is quarashi.network.

Buying and Selling Quarashi

