Monfter (MON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Monfter (MON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Monfter has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monfter has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $108,299.00 worth of Monfter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monfter token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monfter Token Profile

Monfter was first traded on June 27th, 2021. Monfter’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. Monfter’s official website is monfter.com/#. Monfter’s official Twitter account is @monftersclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monfter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monfter (MON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Monfter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monfter is 0.00145435 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $133,242.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monfter.com/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monfter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monfter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monfter using one of the exchanges listed above.

