FNDZ Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges (FNDZ)

FNDZ (FNDZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, FNDZ has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. FNDZ has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $8,356.00 worth of FNDZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNDZ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FNDZ Profile

FNDZ’s launch date was September 14th, 2021. FNDZ’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,577,382 tokens. FNDZ’s official website is fndz.io. FNDZ’s official message board is fndzdao.medium.com. FNDZ’s official Twitter account is @fndzdao. The Reddit community for FNDZ is https://reddit.com/r/fndz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FNDZ

According to CryptoCompare, “FNDZ (FNDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FNDZ has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 25,577,381.87 in circulation. The last known price of FNDZ is 0.04272655 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $186,043.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fndz.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNDZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNDZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNDZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

