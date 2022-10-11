Piccolo Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PINU)

Piccolo Inu (PINU) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Piccolo Inu has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Piccolo Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $10,694.00 worth of Piccolo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piccolo Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Piccolo Inu

Piccolo Inu launched on October 22nd, 2021. Piccolo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Piccolo Inu’s official Twitter account is @piccoloinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Piccolo Inu is https://reddit.com/r/piccoloinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piccolo Inu’s official website is www.piccolotoken.com.

Buying and Selling Piccolo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Piccolo Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Piccolo Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piccolo Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $914.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piccolotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piccolo Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

