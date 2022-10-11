Furio ($FUR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Furio ($FUR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Furio token can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00028638 BTC on exchanges. Furio has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $129,772.00 worth of Furio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Furio has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Furio Token Profile

Furio’s genesis date was June 13th, 2022. Furio’s total supply is 861,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Furio is https://reddit.com/r/furio_. Furio’s official Twitter account is @furiocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Furio’s official website is www.furio.io. The official message board for Furio is furiocrypto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Furio

According to CryptoCompare, “Furio ($FUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Furio has a current supply of 861,673 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Furio is 5.48798857 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $239,048.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.furio.io.”

