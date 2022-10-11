Moneta Digital (MMXN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Moneta Digital (MMXN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Moneta Digital has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Moneta Digital has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $263,357.00 worth of Moneta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneta Digital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moneta Digital Token Profile

Moneta Digital’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Moneta Digital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Moneta Digital is https://reddit.com/r/mmxnmonetadigital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moneta Digital’s official Twitter account is @mmxn_moneta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moneta Digital is monetadigital.com. The official message board for Moneta Digital is mmxn-monetadigital.medium.com.

Moneta Digital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moneta Digital (MMXN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Moneta Digital has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moneta Digital is 0.05006831 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $274,542.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monetadigital.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta Digital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta Digital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta Digital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

