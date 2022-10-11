Advisor Resource Council Invests $496,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

