Advisor Resource Council Buys 3,942 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

