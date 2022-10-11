23,729 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 119,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,891,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.