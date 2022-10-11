Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

