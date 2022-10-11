Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 15,052 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 94,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 72,493 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $21,972,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

