Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

