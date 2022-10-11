Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,849 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

