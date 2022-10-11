Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,798,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $15,152,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.75 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

