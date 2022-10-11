Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.