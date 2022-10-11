Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 2,341.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 86,958 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

