Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

