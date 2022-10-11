SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,297,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,534,000 after purchasing an additional 61,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

