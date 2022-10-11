Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 199.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 388,875 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $3,760,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 849.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $1,437,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

