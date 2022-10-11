Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 965 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07.

