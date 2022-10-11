Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $225.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

