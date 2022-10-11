Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

