17,015 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

