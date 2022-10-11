Versor Investments LP Purchases 28,140 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 48,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

