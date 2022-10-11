Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 44,800 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,915,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

