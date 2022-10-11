Versor Investments LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $7,053,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

