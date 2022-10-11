Versor Investments LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,272 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

