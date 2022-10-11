Versor Investments LP Acquires 32,497 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Neogen by 2,768.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 181.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 114,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 20.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,518. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen Stock Down 4.5 %

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

