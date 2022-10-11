Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NWN opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

