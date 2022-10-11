Versor Investments LP Buys 3,000 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in CGI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

CGI



CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

