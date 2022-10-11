Versor Investments LP Buys 3,000 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in CGI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
CGI Price Performance
Shares of CGI stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.