Versor Investments LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $12,105,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Greif by 93.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 22.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Stock Up 0.9 %

GEF stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

