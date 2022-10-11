Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 362,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,251,000 after purchasing an additional 219,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,716,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

