Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,771 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.21.

MAA opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

