Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
SJM stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
