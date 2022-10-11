Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,892 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,161,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

