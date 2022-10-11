Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

