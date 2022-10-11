Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,222 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $365.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.39. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.