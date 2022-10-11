Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

