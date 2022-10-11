Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $17.29 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 517,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after acquiring an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,104,000 after buying an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 85.5% during the first quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after buying an additional 551,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

