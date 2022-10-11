Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

