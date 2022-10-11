469,422 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.64% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

COOP opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

