Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

