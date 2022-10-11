Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $16.78 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.