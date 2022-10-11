Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.64% of Steven Madden worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

